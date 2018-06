People in Tipperary are being asked to take a pro-active approach and conserve water in the coming days.

As the temperatures soar, reservoirs across the county could be put under pressure if water is consumed unnecessarily.

Tipperary County Council are asking people not to wash cars or water lawns if at all possible.

Denis Holland, Senior Engineer with Water Services at the council, says it’s better to take precautions than have a reactive approach…