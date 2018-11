A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a collision in Clonmel this evening.

It’s understood the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while walking along the N24 between the Cahir Road roundabout and Condon’s Cross shortly before 7pm.

The injured person was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital where their condition is described as serious.

Gardai say the road will remain closed in both directions for a number of hours to allow for a forensic examination to take place.