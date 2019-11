A pedestrian in his 30’s has died after being struck by a van in the early hours of this morning near Thurles.

The collision occurred on the N62 in the Coolkennedy area at around 3am.

This brings the number of road fatalities so far this year in the Premier county to 13, up two from this time last year.

Inspector James White from Thurles Garda Station had this update for Tipp FM News.