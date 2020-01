A pedestrian was seriously injured yesterday evening following a collision in Clonmel with a cyclist.

The collision happened at 5.40pm on the N24 bypass and two males were involved.

The pedestrian was taken to South Tipperary General hospital with serious injuries and the scene was preserved for a Garda technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for any walkers, cyclists or motorists with any information or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.