Peace Award for Mary Robinson

Former President of Ireland and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mary Robinson is to receive the Tipperary International Peace Award in Tipperary Town this afternoon.

There will be a forum discussion covering peace and climate justice, with Mary Robinson delivering the keynote speech.

There will also be speakers from the Green Party and UN youth climate delegates.

Tipp FM’s Head of News Angela Doyle Stuart will be in the Excel Centre this afternoon and we spoke to some people about how they feel about Mary Robinson getting this award.