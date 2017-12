We’re being reminded a pet’s not for Christmas it’s for life.

Mullinahone based PAWS animal rescue say Santa often doesn’t bring dogs anymore – however that’s not to say that boys and girls across the county will be disappointed.

They’re just being asked to wait and visit animal sanctuaries in the New Year when all the festivities end.

Founder of PAWS, Gina Heatherington, says St Nicholas often puts a letter under the tree instead.