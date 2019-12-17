PAWS critical of greyhound treatment in transit to Spain

A Tipperary animal rescue group say they aren’t surprised at the discovery of 12 greyhounds in a van bound for Spain.

The dogs were in cramped conditions with no food or water available to them.

They were found at Dublin Port having left a facility in Tipperary for a journey which would have taken around 24 hours.

It’s led to call on the government to withdraw all funding to the greyhound industry.

Speaking to Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier Gina Hetherington from Mullinahone based PAWS Animal Rescue said the conditions the dogs were being transported in was simply not acceptable.