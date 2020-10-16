Patrick Quirke murder appeal continues

The barrister who prosecuted Patrick Quirke for Bobby Ryan’s murder has told the Court of Appeal that the judge’s directions to the jury were clear.

He’s responding to submissions made on behalf of the Tipperary farmer, who is appealing his conviction for murdering the local DJ in 2011.

During the murder trial last year, the judge had to make sixty rulings in the absence of the jury.

In the end, Patrick Quirke was found guilty of murdering his love rival by a majority verdict of ten jurors to two.

Over the past few days, his legal team has presented over fifty reasons as to why they think the conviction should be overturned.

The prosecuting barrister, Michael Bowman, has rebutted each of their arguments, and insist Quirke did get a fair trial.

In relation to the defence’s claim that the judge’s directions to the jury weren’t clear enough, Mr Bowman told the court that at no point during their lengthy deliberations did they come back to seek clarity.