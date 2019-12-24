A patient at the Central Mental Hospital was secluded for 111 hours on a single occasion last year.

That’s according to the Mental Health Commission report – published today – which found that there was 4,765 combined episodes of physical restraint and seclusion in 2008. But in 2018, there was 7,464 incidents recorded.

There has been a 57 percent increase in episodes of restrictive practices on inpatients in Ireland’s mental health facilities over the last decade.

The use of seclusion increased by 29 percent in the same period.

Independent TD for Tipperary Mattie McGrath spoke on on Tipp Today earlier and said it’s very disappointing – but needs to be looked at in totality.