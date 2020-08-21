Parts of south and west Tipp still without water

Efforts are continuing to restore normal water supplies in a number of areas in Tipperary following Storm Ellen.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working to restore water to customers in Clonmel, Cashel and parts of west Tipp.

There may be outages or intermittent supply to Clonmel town centre and some outlying areas over the course of the day as Irish Water try to stabilise production at the water treatment plants serving the town in the wake of damage caused by Storm Ellen.

Tankers will remain in place in the town at the Dunnes car park on the Davis Road, the free car park near the greyhound track, the Kickham car park and Suir Island car park.

In Tipperary town repairs have been completed and supply should be returning to all areas over the course of the day. In the meantime tankers will remain in place at St Michaels School on Rosanna Rd and Tipperary Credit Union on Emmet Street.

Tankers are also in place at the Church yard in Cullen and the GAA field in Emly.

A number of customers in Cashel supplied from the Galtee regional supply including in some higher areas of the town are also impacted at present by outages. Crews are working to restore supply over the course of the day.

Up-to-date information will be available on the Irish Water website, water.ie and on Twitter @IWCare. Their customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278.