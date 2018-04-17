Parts of the N24 flooded as more rain on the way

Met Eireann is warning of some localised spot flooding in parts of the country this morning.

Gardai are warning that there is serious flooding on parts of the N24 between Clonmel and Carrick on Suir particularly at the railway bridge in Dovehill.

The road is passable but the water is quite deep so motorists are asked to approach with care.

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place as up to 50 millimetres of rain could fall in Tipperary as well as Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, and Waterford.