Gardaí are appealing to motorists en-route to Semple Stadium this afternoon to take heed of the traffic management plan around Thurles.

Routes around the Stadium are expected to be cordoned off around now, with alternative routes available.

16 car parks are available to fans across Thurles – and Gardaí are asking people to use these instead of parking on footpaths and yellow lines as cars can be ticketed or towed.

Sgt Michael Murphy is from Thurles Garda Station.