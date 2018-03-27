Parish Priest calls on Carrick to support the Gault family

The parish priest of Carrick on Suir has extended his sympathies to the Gault family, following the death of 14 year old Elisha.

Her body was found in the River Suir on Sunday evening, following a week of searches.

In a statement released to Tipp FM News Fr Paul Waldron, on behalf of the Faith Community of Carrick on Suir, has assured the family, friends and teachers of Elisha Gault of their “continued prayerful support, not only in these days, but also in the days ahead.”

Fr Waldron says that since Elisha’s disappearance last Saturday night a blanket of anxiety has covered the community.

He paid tribute to the Gardai, rescue services and volunteers that untiringly searched for Elisha over the last week.

Fr Waldron says that in the local community in Carrick on Suir there is “an extraordinary sense of care and mutual support, which always manifests itself at times of difficulty and tragedy – never more so than in..recent days.”