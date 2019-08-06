Parents urged to be there for the friends of Clonmel teenager Jack Downey

The town of Clonmel is said to be devastated by the death of teenager Jack Downey.

The 19 year old died yesterday after taking a substance at the Indiependence music festival in Mitchelstown.

Hundreds of people attended a special mass in memory of the teenager at the Clonmel Óg clubhouse last night.

It had originally been organised to pray for Jack’s recovery but it was decided to go ahead with the Mass last night even though he lost his battle for life yesterday.

Fr Michael Toomey says many of Jack’s friends had gathered at Cork University Hospital where he passed away.



Fr Toomey says it’s important for parents to be there for their children at this time.

He also praised the efforts of the Clonmel Óg club in providing support for those who knew Jack.