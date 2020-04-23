Owner of Hotel Minella in Clonmel says insurance costs are now a major concern

Insurance costs for businesses which haven’t been able to trade for weeks are a major cause of concern according to a leading Tipperary hotelier.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to the closure of restaurants, cafes and hotels as part of the efforts to control the spread of the virus.

Weddings and other functions have been postponed or cancelled as a result.

However John Nallen from Hotel Minella in Clonmel says the day-to-day costs continue despite the shutdown:

“They say the rates are going to be on hold, but insurance – there’s nothing done on that yet. Our insurance is nearly €2,000 a week paid up front.

“We don’t know what the comeback is going to be on that.

“And energy – it’s a stand and demand on energy. We have used no energy for months 7 or 8 weeks now and you still can’t get a rebate on your stand and demand.

“It’s just the uncertainty as well of when you do open your doors, whether people are going to come. I mean, there’s going to be no business travel, we know that.”