Overnight rescue in Ballina

A multi agency rescue operation was launched in Ballina over the weekend.

A woman was reported in the water at Killaloe Bridge around 2am this morning

The local volunteer unit of the Coast Guard, the National Ambulance and Gardaí were all alerted.

A second person is reported to have jumped into the water and brought the woman safely to shore by the slipway in Ballina where both were examined by National Ambulance Service personnel.

The man was later allowed home while the woman was transferred to UHL for further treatment.