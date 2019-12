According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 41 patients without a bed at South Tipp General.

Management at the Clonmel hospital are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep the Emergency Department services for the patients who need them most.

Once again University Hospital Limerick – which serves North Tipp, Clare and Limerick – tops the INMO’s Trolley Watch list with 62 people being cared for on trolleys.