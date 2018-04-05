Overcrowding eases in Clonmel but restrictions remain due to Measles outbreak

The overcrowding situation at South Tipp General Hospital has eased somewhat today.

But today’s trolley watch figures show that University Hospital Limerick, which serves patients in North Tipp, continues to be the most over crowded in the Country, with the ongoing measles outbreak, continuing to be the main contributor to this.

According to the latest Trolley watch figures from the INMO, there are 28 people on trolleys and overflow areas of wards at the Clonmel facility today.

That’s down from 44 yesterday.

Once again, University Hospital Limerick is the most over crowded in the Country with 65 people on trolleys, that’s a decrease of just one on yesterdays figures.

The situation is not being helped by the measles outbreak which is affecting Limerick and Tipperary.

There are now 27 cases of Measles confirmed in the Mid-West region since the beginning of the year.

The majority of these are in Limerick City while a number of cases have been confirmed in South Tipperary.

Almost two thirds of cases are people between the ages of 15 and 40 years with half of the cases hospitalised.

As a result of this, visitor restrictions remain in place at South Tipp General Hospital and anyone who may have been exposed while attending hospital has been contacted.

The HSE continues to urge adults aged under 40 across the Mid-West to get the MMR vaccine which is available free from GPs

While free HSE MMR vaccination clinic is being held in Limerick city today and next Thursday.