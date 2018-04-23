Overcrowding crisis continues at UHL

University Hospital Limerick remains the busiest hospital in the country today.

The Dooradoyle hospital – which serves the north of the county – has 43 patients waiting for a bed today.

UHL is in the midst of an overcrowding crisis – it’s figures were the highest nationally almost every day last week.

Meanwhile in South Tipperary General Hospital, 12 people are on trolleys in the emergency department and overflow areas of wards.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there are 391 patients awaiting a bed throughout the country.