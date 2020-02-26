Outstanding achievement award for Tipperary music teacher

The Tipperary based ‘In Tune for Life Orchestra’ has been described as “like a family” to its members after a national TV appearance.

The Ballycommon based trad music group performed at the Gradam Ceoil in Belfast on Sunday night, where its founder Ned Kelly picked up the Outstanding Contribution award.

The orchestra of local boys and girls has helped to raise almost a quarter of a million euro for charity since it was founded in 2014.

Mr Kelly has told Tipp FM he believes it’s a great experience for youngsters.

He said the orchestra is like a big family, they turn off their phones, play tunes and talk to each other.

Listen to a snippet here;