Outbreak of COVID-19 confirmed in Ribworld, Fethard

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a Tipperary factory.

RibWorld have confirmed to Tipp FM News today that following routine testing by the HSE in their Fethard business, a “small number of workers have returned positive tests.”

A spokesperson says that these workers and those identified as close contacts through their contact tracing protocols, have been sent home to self-isolate in line with HSE guidelines.

They say the company is continuing to work closely with the relevant authorities, including the HSE and Public Health, in relation to the situation.

The site continues to operate as normal.