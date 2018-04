The row over Sinn Fein’s decision to restrict their selection convention in Tipperary to female only candidates rumbles on.

Tipperary Comhairle Ceantair secretary Ciara McCormack from Cashel won out from Clonmel Councillor Catherine Carey in Friday nights vote.

The female only decision meant 3 of the 4 Sinn Fein Councillors in the Premier county would not be in the running to stand in the next general election.

Councillor David Doran thinks it’s a backwards step by the party.