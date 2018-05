Cahir Garda Station will open its doors to the public today.

A number of schools have been invited along to an open day which will give them a chance to see the many services provided by An Garda Siochana.

Weather permitting there will also be a number of the national units in attendance.

Inspector Mark Allen says there’ll be something of interest for everyone.

The open day at Cahir Garda station is from midday to 4pm.