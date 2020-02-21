Open casting for latest Tipp blockbuster

A movie studio will today begin hiring Irish extras for a film which will be shot in Tipperary and a number of other locations.

‘The Last Duel’ is set to be directed by Ridley Scott and will be shot across Dublin, Wicklow, Meath and the Premier County over the coming months.

Among its stars will be Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

The producers are looking for adults of all shapes and sizes, but are very interested in getting applications from farmers and people with military training or sword and axe skills.

An open casting will be held at Liberty Hall in Dublin today between 10am and 6pm.