‘Are we open for business?’ – Local travel agent calls for Government decision on flights

A local travel agent is calling on the Government to decide once and for all whether they’re open for business.

Michael Bowe of Bowe’s Travel in Thurles is critical of the lack of clarity surrounding travel procedures

The Government is still urging against all non-essential travel, but there has been criticism from many quarters that refunds are not being offered unless flights are cancelled.

Michael says that clearer directions on travel need to be offered:

“People just want clarity. So if we can’t go, then let the Government prevent the flights from going. And let us go and get refunds for the clients or customers.

“And it’s the same for people who haven’t booked with me. We just want clarity. It’s ok for a minister to tell us ‘we don’t want you to travel’. But if that’s the case, then we need to stop the flights from coming in and out.”