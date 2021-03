The Source Arts Centre in Thurles is hosting an online webinar tonight to celebrate large films which used Tipperary as a location.

As part of their ‘Tipperary on Film’ season, Declan McLoughlin from The Limerick Film Archive will take a look at movies such as ‘Knocknagow’, as well as the Cahir Castle influence on ‘Barry Lyndon’ and ‘Excalibur’.

Registration is required through the Source Arts Centre website ahead of the webinar starting at 8pm.