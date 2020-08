A Lotto ticket bought in Tipperary worth just over €70,000 will become invalid in one week.

The Quick Pick ticket was bought on the day of the February 8th draw at the Applegreen Service Station on the Dungarvan Road in Clonmel.

They were one of two winners of the shared Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €141,000.

The claim deadline for the draw is next Monday.

The winning numbers for the draw on that night were 14, 20, 24, 38, 41, 45 and the Bonus: 03.