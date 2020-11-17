One person killed in single-vehicle crash on Tipperary/Kilkenny border

A man has been killed after the car they were driving crashed on the Tipperary/Kilkenny border.

It happened shortly after 11 o’clock on a straight stretch of road between Poulacapple and Killamery.

It’s understood that Gardaí, the fire service and an ambulance were initially responding to reports of a car on fire in the area.

However, that turned out not to be the case.

A car had left the road in the townland of Kiltallaghan just on the Kilkenny side of the border.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

That stretch of road is still closed and is likely to remain so for much of the afternoon while a forensic exam is carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them on 056 7775000.