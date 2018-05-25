One man arrested in connection with Clonmel cruelty incident

One man has been arrested in connection with an incident of animal cruelty in Clonmel this week.

The incident which was recorded by a passing motorist went viral when posted on social media this week

Gardai in Clonmel yesterday arrested a man in his early 20’s in connection with the incident which has received nationwide attention.

On Wednesday afternoon, a passing motorist recorded 2 men on a sulky being pulled by a small shetland pony. The pony collapsed and was then punched and kicked repeatedly while another youth threw rocks at the animal.

The motorist who recorded the horrific incident was then threatened by one of the men present who also damaged her vehicle.

The video was posted on social media that night and immediately was met with a wave of shock and revulsion.

The incident was also discussed on Tipp Today, with listeners demanding action on the latest incident of cruelty to horses in the area

after 8 horse carcasses were found in a field outside the town last December.

All had been abandoned and left to starve to death.

Gardai say that the investigation in to Wednesday’s incident continues and are again appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information in relation to it, to contact them.