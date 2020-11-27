How many of us out there remember going to your parents house or grandparents house and everything in the kitchen was focused a lean against the wall dresser that held everything from crockery and cutlery to food and sometimes treats.
Well this year, the Irish dresser is being celebrated in calendar form – and its being released just in time for Christmas.
Folklorist and story teller Michael Fortune talks to Fran about the ideas behind this unusual calendar.
THE OLD IRISH KITCHEN DRESSER
