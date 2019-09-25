Official opening of Ormond Castle upgrade

A €780,000 facelift to Ormond Castle in Carrick on Suir will be officially opened today.

The major upgrade works, which took two years to complete, were carried through Failte Ireland’s strategic partnership with the OPW.

Nestled on the banks of the Suir its one of Ireland’s finest Elizabethan Manor Houses and features in Ireland’s Ancient East tourism drive.

A new interpretative scheme for the Castle as well as the redevelopment of the Castle Gardens and Court will be unveiled at the attraction today