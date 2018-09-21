O’Dwyer clan gathering in Cashel

O’Dwyer’s from across Tipperary and indeed Ireland are set to descend on Cashel this weekend.

The O’Dwyer Clan are set to host a weekend of historical activities at the Brú Ború Heritage Centre.

The theme this year will be the centered around the O’Dwyer Chiefs – who they were, and the hunt to find their descendants today.

The keynote speaker this year will be Prof. Deirdre Hunt, while Clan secretary, Padraig O Duibhir from Galway will also speak about a DNA testing programme he’s working on to try to establish connections between the various strands connected to the family surname.

On Saturday afternoon those in attendance will be brought on a bus tour to a number of historical locations across the county associated with the O’ Dwyers.

The events are open to the public and all are welcome to attend, with registration from 6pm this evening.