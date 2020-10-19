O’Dwyer brothers commemorated

Two local men have been remembered on the 100th anniversary of their murders.

Yesterday marked the centenary of the deaths Frank and Ned O’Dwyer during the War of Independence.

The brothers were shot dead by British forces at their parents’ home in Ballydavid, near Bansha on October 18th, 1920.

They were members of the Bansha company of the 3rd Tipperary Brigade and were targeted after attending the funeral of Sean Treacy earlier in the day.

Bansha Native Martin Quinn, has told Tipp FM that it’s important we remember those who took part in the War of Independence.

“I think that particularly this year because of the fact that we can’t hold commemorations as such I think it’s very important that we remember them. That we remember their struggle for Irish Independence.”

“It was a rather brutal murder of two young men in front of their parents and their sister so it’s important that we remember an event like that 100 years later.”