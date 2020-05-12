Nursing home residents in Tipperary treated to free entertainment from local musicians

Nursing home residents around parts of Tipperary are being treated to free entertainment – courtesy of talented volunteers.

Musicians have been setting up outside these facilities and putting on short concerts for the residents.

Today, they’re in the Cashel area and one of those involved is Garda Superintendent and musician Eddie Golden.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Eddie says they’re all happy to play their part:

“We’re providing some little piece of entertainment, or some little piece of joy to people in nursing homes who are obviously cocooning at the moment.

“Now, this operation here is under strict Covid guidelines. We’re basically outside in the car park here at the moment. Louise Morrissey was the first to do it and Dom O’Driscoll did it last week at another centre.

“We’ll just play for 20 minutes for the residents here and, I suppose, maybe give them a little bit of a smile in these troubled times.”

Eddie went on to explain how it came about, saying it was the brainchild of John Nallen of the Minella Hotel in Clonmel, but that he himself contacted Geraldine Cooney, who looks after the Day Centre in Cashel to arrange to visit some of the nursing homes in that district today.

He said, “she was delighted to do so. It’s a very simple idea. The joy that it’s brought to residents to-date anyway has been very good and we’re just delighted. I’m taking the time off to do this today – it’s not a Garda initiative, but we will have a few of the Garda Community Policing members calling as well.

“It’s all positive. It’s a good news story.”

The sound system and equipment are being provided by Paddy Doheny of Premier Music Clonmel.