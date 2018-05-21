Number of women travelling from Tipp to UK for abortion revealed

403 women from Tipperary travelled to the UK for an abortion between 2012 and 2016, new figures reveal.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care in the UK – 18,112 women in Ireland had an abortion in the UK during those 4 years.

The highest figures nationally, due to population, were from Dublin where 6,314 women travelled, while there were just 83 from Leitrim.

The figures do not include women who have taken an abortion pill in Ireland, or who may have travelled to another jurisdiction.