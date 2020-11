The number of people in Tipperary receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment continues to rise.

9,379 people will receive the State payment today – 208 more than the same total last week but still well short of the May peak of 18,800 in the county.

Nationally, just over 350,000 people will receive the PUP tomorrow at a cost of €103.8m to the State.

The worst affected sector is ‘Accommodation and Food Service Activities’, followed by ‘Wholesale and Retail Trade’.