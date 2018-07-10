Number of Tipp schools get green light for upgrades

A number of schools in Tipperary are set for upgrades to facilities in the coming year.

Two primary schools based in Nenagh and Burncourt have been granted permission for works – while the secondary school in Templemore has just applied for permission for upgrades to sporting facilities.

Our Lady’s Secondary School, in Templemore have applied to the council for permission to construct a synthetic grass training pitch with flood lighting, a ball wall, ball nets and perimeter fencing.

That application is still in the pre-validation stage, with a decision due in late August.

While permission has been granted by the local authority to the Board of Management at St Josephs CBS, in Summerhill, Nenagh for a single-storey extension to the existing school, subject to 11 conditions.

Burncourt National School is also set for an upgrade to the schools ASD facilities, with conditional permission granted for a single storey extension to accommodate new ASD Unit.

This will comprise of a classroom, sensory room and para-educational room.

Along with this the school has been given the go-ahead to construct new sensory garden to serve the ASD Unit, as well as a second new single storey extension to accommodate a disabled access bathroom.