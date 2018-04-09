The number of people on the Live Register has fallen

The numbers on the Live Register in Tipperary has fallen by over 1,500 in the last 12 months.

Latest CSO figures show there are just over 9,400 people signing on at the end of March.

According to the Central Statistics Office there was just 1 short of 5,000 people signing on in South Tipperary last month with 4,407 on the Live Reg in North Tipp.

The combined total of 9,406 is up slightly on the February figure with an additional 38 people on the dole queue.

3 of the 8 social welfare offices in the country recorded a drop in the numbers signing on last month – down 23 in both Carrick on Suir and Clonmel with a fall of 2 in Cashel.

The biggest increase last month was in Roscrea where an additional 37 people were signing on.

Year on year there’s been a 14% reduction on the Live Register in the Premier County – it’s down a total of 1,542 compared to March 2017.