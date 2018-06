A serious crash on the Tipperary to Limerick road this morning is believed to have resulted in the deaths of 2 people.



A car and truck collided on the N24 just outside Dromkeen village at around 10:30am.

Two units from Cappamore Fire Station, Gardaí and paramedics from the National Ambulance Service were deployed to the scene.

The road is closed this lunchtime and is likely to remain so for a number of hours.