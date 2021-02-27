Number of people homeless in Tipperary unchanged despite national decrease

The number of people in emergency accommodation in Tipperary has stayed the same over the last year, despite a significant national decrease.

Latest figures from the Department of Housing reveal that 37 adults were recorded as homeless in Tipp at the end of last month – the same figure as January 2020.

8,313 people were in emergency accommodation at the end of last month – a 19 percent decrease on the figure 12 months previously.

70 per cent of adults who required emergency accommodation last month were in Dublin.