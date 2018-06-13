Number of people arrested in massive Garda operation in Clonmel

A major Garda operation is ongoing in the Clonmel area this lunchtime.

A number of people have been arrested.

Gardaí are conducting searches at several locations around Clonmel this lunchtime.

It’s in relation to criminal investigations and drug related activity in the area.

Local officers are being backed up by the Armed Support Unit, the Garda Dog Unit, the Divisional Drug unit and detectives.

25 probationary Gardaí – who are due to graduate from the Garda training college in Templemore on Friday – are also involved in the ongoing operation as are customs officials

Two men have been arrested – they are being detained at Cahir Garda Station.