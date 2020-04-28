Number of patients on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick on the rise

he number of patients without a bed at University Hospital Limerick has been steadily increasing in recent days.

Nationally the overcrowding situation has eased dramatically since the Covd-19 pandemic began.

A fortnight ago there were just 8 patients being cared for on trolleys across the country with none reported at UHL which serves North Tipperary, Limerick and Clare.

Yesterday that had risen to 17 at the Dooradoyle Hospital while today there are 29 patients without a bed there.

Nationally the figure stands at 56 according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.