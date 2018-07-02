The number of patients on trolleys at STGH falls

The number of patients treated on trolleys at Tipperary’s main hospital showed a significant drop last month.

However the overcrowding problems at University Hospital Limerick were worse than ever in June.

According to the latest analysis from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there was a 38% reduction in the number of patients who were forced to wait on trolleys at South Tipp General last month compared to June of 2017.

197 people were left without a bed at the Clonmel hospital last month – down from 321 in June of last year.

However the situation at University Hospital Limerick – which provides Emergency Department cover for North Tipperary – was worse than ever.

The INMO report shows it was the most overcrowded medical facility in the country last month with 883 patients left on trolleys – a 38% increase on June 2017.

Nationally the figures fell by 4% or 263 last month – down from 7,124 to 6,861.

The nursing union says while the reduction is welcome it doesn’t auger well for the winter months when figures are still so high during summer.