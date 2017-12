The number of patients without a bed across the country has fallen dramatically in the last 24 hours.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is reporting 185 people being cared for on trolleys or chairs this afternoon compared with 363 yesterday.

University Hospital Limerick is still the busiest in the country with 22 patients waiting for a bed while South Tipp General in Clonmel has just 3.