A number of COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals locally

The national incidence rate of Covid-19 over the last fortnight is now at 124 cases per 100,000 people.

The figure from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre is steadily rising, and compares to Tipperary’s figure of 54.5 cases per 100,000 over the same time period.

Donegal and Monaghan continue to have the worst incidence rates of the virus in the country.

There are 155 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, including seven at University Hospital Limerick and one at South Tipperary General in Clonmel.

The number of people with Covid-19 in intensive care is now at 27.