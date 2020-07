The number of Covid-19 cases at our local hospitals has remained steady over the last week.

There is one person with a confirmed case on-site at University Hospital Limerick according to latest HSE figures, the same figure as one week previously.

There remains no confirmed cases on site at South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel.

Nationally, there are 19 confirmed cases receiving hospital treatment at the moment, including 13 in intensive care.