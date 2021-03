42 adults are accessing emergency accommodation in Tipperary, according to latest Department of Housing figures.

The county figure was tallied at the end of February, and is up from the total of 39 for the same month last year.

Nationally, there are 8,238 adults and children in emergency accommodation across the country, an increase of 15 on the month previously.

The majority of people who are homeless are in Dublin, with 4,129 people in emergency accommodation and 1,760 kids.