NTCS welcomes decision on North Tipp Resource Centre

North Tipperary Community Services in Nenagh has expressed its delight in successfully securing a Family Resource Centre for the north of the county.

The announcement was made by Dr. Katherine Zappone and Tusla’s Chief Operations Officer, Jim Gibson earlier this week, following additional funding being provided to Tusla in 2018,

There are currently three Family Resource Centres in South Tipperary in Cashel, Tipperary Town and Thurles but none in North Tipp

The objective of the Family Resource Programme is to combat disadvantage and to strengthen and empower children, families and local communities. They provide supports to families such as family support work, counselling, education, training courses, and youth groups.

The Family Resource Centre Programme is a national programme core funded by Tusla, which currently provides funding to 109 Family Resource Centres in Ireland. This number will rise to 120 in 2018 and the additional centres will be supported due to the additional funding provided to Tusla as part of Budget 2018.

Tusla received approximately fifty applications for the new resource centres and North Tipperary Community Services was one of 11 successful applicants

Welcoming the decision, NTCS Manager, Caroline Lydon described it as “a great opportunity to continue to develop services and supports for families and children in North Tipperary. We look forward to working with families, local communities and Tusla to develop this aspect of our service in the coming weeks. NTCS has been supporting parents and families in North Tipperary for over 40 years and we look forward to this exciting new chapter for the organisation.”