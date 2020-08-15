North Tipperary Hospice outline resumption of face-to-face appointments

North Tipperary Hospice Movement are beginning the process of restarting face-to-face appointments at their outreach centres.

The charity had undertaken phone consultations with its clients since the pandemic began, but its Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre in Thurles reopened for appointments on Monday.

Its Suaimhneas Cancer Support Centre in Nenagh will resume one-to-one services on August 31st, while the Roscrea centre must remain temporarily closed due to the inability to restrict numbers on site.

Secretary of the Movement, Eileen Kennedy says they will be strictly adhering to Covid-19 containment measures in Thurles and Nenagh:

“Some of our clients are happy enough to stay in touch with us on the phone, so a lot of our volunteer counsellors will be staying on the phone. But people that need to come in for information and counselling will be dealt with on a one-to-one basis.

“It’ll take a lot longer but we will have people in the centre on their own. And we’ll have one door in and one door out so people will feel a lot safer.”