North Tipperary Hospice continuing to provide services despite centres being closed

North Tipperary Hospice need to raise at least half a million euro this year to keep their services going.

That’s according to the secretary of the hospice, Eileen Kennedy.

Staff are continuing to provide support to cancer patients and their families with nurses who visit homes, along with over-the-phone counselling.

Eileen has told Tipp FM they need donations to keep doing what they’re doing:

“The budget for this year that we have to collect on the ground, without any government support, is €500,000. We’re just starting into it at the moment.

“We would really appreciate funding because we have to provide the money for the palliative care nurses in North Tipperary. We provide the specialist equipment for people so that they can die with dignity at home.

“We really need fundraising and on our website, www.northtipphospice.ie, we have the idonate page set up there.”

Eileen continued to say that this is a particularly frightening time for cancer patients as a lot of them still have to go for treatment.

They’re often afraid to go to the hospital so the service’s contact with them on the phone every day is increasingly important.